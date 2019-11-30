Hungary's right-wing government has announced that it will not participate in next year's Eurovision song contest.

According to The Guardian, the government gave no official reason for the withdrawal. But the outlet reported that the move comes amid an increase in anti-LGBT rhetoric.

Employees at MTVA, Hungary's pro-government television channel, assumed the decision to pull out of the annual contest was motivated by anti-LGBT bias.

An unnamed source told Hungarian website Index.hu that the government deemed Eurovision “too gay.”

A government spokesman decried the Index.hu story as “fake news” on Twitter but offered no details.

Appearing on pro-government television, journalist and newspaper editor András Bencsik, said that he welcomed the withdrawal from the “homosexual flotilla” Eurovision song contest because it would improve the mental health of the nation.

“I welcome the decision, including from a mental health perspective, that Hungary will not take part in the homosexual flotilla that his international song competition has been reduced to,” said Bencsik.

“Many young people thought that this is something for people under 18, but at this event the destruction of public taste takes place with screaming transvestites and bearded women,” he added.

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán has instituted a “family first” policy and is opposed to same-sex marriage.