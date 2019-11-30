In an interview with AARP, actress Annette Bening talked about her transgender son, saying that she was “proud” of him.

In the interview, Bening noted that her son, Stephen Ira, gave her a copy of the novel Little Fish by Casey Plett. The novel revolves around a young transgender woman who stumbles upon the possibility that her Mennonite grandfather might have also been transgender.

“He's managed something that's very challenging with great style and great intelligence,” the four-time Academy Award nominee said. “He's an articulate, thoughtful person, and I'm very proud of him.”

Bening is currently promoting her latest film The Report, in which she plays Senator Dianne Feinstein. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon.

The 27-year-old Ira is the firstborn child of Bening and husband Warren Beatty. The couple has four children.

In a 2016 Vanity Fair interview, Beatty praised Ira: “He's a revolutionary, a genius, and my hero, as are all my children.”

Ira publicly announced his transition in 2012.

