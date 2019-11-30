In an interview with AARP, actress
Annette Bening talked about her transgender son, saying that she was
“proud” of him.
In the
interview, Bening noted that her son, Stephen Ira, gave her a
copy of the novel Little Fish by Casey Plett. The novel
revolves around a young transgender woman who stumbles upon the
possibility that her Mennonite grandfather might have also been
transgender.
“He's managed something that's very
challenging with great style and great intelligence,” the four-time
Academy Award nominee said. “He's an articulate, thoughtful person,
and I'm very proud of him.”
Bening is currently promoting her
latest film The Report, in which she plays Senator Dianne
Feinstein. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon.
The 27-year-old Ira is the firstborn
child of Bening and husband Warren Beatty. The couple has four
children.
In a 2016 Vanity Fair interview,
Beatty
praised Ira: “He's a revolutionary, a genius, and my hero, as
are all my children.”
Ira publicly announced his transition
in 2012.
(Related: Warren
Beatty, Annette Bening son Stephen Ira on being transgender.)