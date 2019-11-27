In a video interview, RuPaul Charles,
the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, talked about his open marriage
to Georges LeBar.
RuPaul and LeBar married in 2017.
RuPaul, who stars in the upcoming
Netflix comedy AJ and the Queen, covers the latest edition of
Vanity Fair.
In an accompanying video for the
magazine, RuPaul is asked increasingly personal questions as the
camera steadily zooms in on his face.
When asked about his husband, RuPaul
said that they met “on the dance floor at Limelight discotheque in
1994.”
RuPaul said that he approached LeBar
because he was tall and “dancing like a maniac” in platform
shoes.
“So, I had to go over and say, 'Who
are you? What are you doing?'” he
said.
When asked about his open marriage,
RuPaul answered that monogamy was a “hoax.”
“The hoax is that monogamy is
actually something that can actually happen,” RuPaul responded. “I
wouldn't want to put restraints on the person I love the most on this
planet.”
“The truth is, I know, in my heart of
hearts, like I've never known anything before, that man loves me more
than anything else in this world,” he added.
