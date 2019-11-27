In a video interview, RuPaul Charles, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, talked about his open marriage to Georges LeBar.

RuPaul and LeBar married in 2017.

RuPaul, who stars in the upcoming Netflix comedy AJ and the Queen, covers the latest edition of Vanity Fair.

In an accompanying video for the magazine, RuPaul is asked increasingly personal questions as the camera steadily zooms in on his face.

When asked about his husband, RuPaul said that they met “on the dance floor at Limelight discotheque in 1994.”

RuPaul said that he approached LeBar because he was tall and “dancing like a maniac” in platform shoes.

“So, I had to go over and say, 'Who are you? What are you doing?'” he said.

When asked about his open marriage, RuPaul answered that monogamy was a “hoax.”

“The hoax is that monogamy is actually something that can actually happen,” RuPaul responded. “I wouldn't want to put restraints on the person I love the most on this planet.”

“The truth is, I know, in my heart of hearts, like I've never known anything before, that man loves me more than anything else in this world,” he added.

