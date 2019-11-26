In a recent speech, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, a Republican, said that he wants to take the United States back to the “moral basis” of the 1960s and 1970s when sodomy and abortion were illegal.

Moore was twice removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for defying federal court orders that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying the Supreme Court on marriage equality after it struck down state marriage bans nationwide.

Moore was defeated in a 2017 special election after allegations surfaced that he sexually harassed and molested young girls in his 30s. Moore has denied the charges.

Moore made his comments while speaking to the Huntsville Republican Men's Breakfast group.

“We have got to go back to what we did back in the sixties and seventies back to a moral basis,” Moore said. “We did not have a national healthcare system. You know when Obama passed this thing rising all our costs and business started going down the tube everybody said it was going to be repealed. You never hear anybody in Congress talk about it now. Our indebtedness was $22 trillion. Back in the sixties and seventies it was much lower. It was a sixth of that. Abortion was not legal when I went to Vietnam. It was passed later. It was OK’d later. We had abortion laws in our country and our state. We did not have same-sex marriage. We did not have transgender rights. Sodomy was illegal. These things were just not around when my classmates and I went to West Point and Vietnam.”

Moore is running to unseat Alabama Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat.