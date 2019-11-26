In a recent speech, U.S. Senate
candidate Roy Moore, a Republican, said that he wants to take the
United States back to the “moral basis” of the 1960s and 1970s
when sodomy and abortion were illegal.
Moore was twice removed as chief
justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for defying federal court orders
that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying the
Supreme Court on marriage equality after it struck down state
marriage bans nationwide.
Moore was defeated in a 2017 special
election after allegations surfaced that he sexually harassed and
molested young girls in his 30s. Moore has denied the charges.
Moore made his comments while speaking
to the Huntsville Republican Men's Breakfast group.
“We have got to go back to what we
did back in the sixties and seventies back to a moral basis,” Moore
said. “We did not have a national healthcare system. You know
when Obama passed this thing rising all our costs and business
started going down the tube everybody said it was going to be
repealed. You never hear anybody in Congress talk about it now. Our
indebtedness was $22 trillion. Back in the sixties and seventies it
was much lower. It was a sixth of that. Abortion was not legal when I
went to Vietnam. It was passed later. It was OK’d later. We had
abortion laws in our country and our state. We did not have same-sex
marriage. We did not have transgender rights. Sodomy was illegal.
These things were just not around when my classmates and I went to
West Point and Vietnam.”
Moore is running to unseat Alabama
Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat.