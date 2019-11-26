Episcopalians in Missouri over the weekend overwhelmingly elected a gay married black man to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Rev. Deon K. Johnson of Detroit will be the diocese's next leader.

Johnson, who appeared by video with his husband, was left speechless from the applause.

“Thank you so very much for this awesome responsibility,” Johnson told the delegates who elected him during their annual convocation at Christ Church Cathedral in downtown St. Louis.

Johnson will replace outgoing Bishop George Wayne Smith, who is planning on stepping down in the spring.

Johnson, who emigrated from Barbados when he was 14, and his husband, Jhovanny Osorio, are raising two children.