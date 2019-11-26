Episcopalians in Missouri over the
weekend overwhelmingly elected a gay married black man to be the next
bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri.
According to the St.
Louis Post-Dispatch, the Rev. Deon K. Johnson of Detroit will
be the diocese's next leader.
Johnson, who appeared by video with his
husband, was left speechless from the applause.
“Thank you so very much for this
awesome responsibility,” Johnson told the delegates who elected him
during their annual convocation at Christ Church Cathedral in
downtown St. Louis.
Johnson will replace outgoing Bishop
George Wayne Smith, who is planning on stepping down in the spring.
Johnson, who emigrated from Barbados
when he was 14, and his husband, Jhovanny Osorio, are raising two
children.