A report released Friday alleges that
several ministries in Indonesia are banning pregnant, disabled, or
LGBT job seekers.
Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim
majority nation, is filling some 200,000 civil service jobs
nationwide.
According to global news agency AFP,
Ombudsman Indonesia commissioner Ninik Rahayu's report notes that
discrimination is happening in the defense and trade ministries and
the attorney general's office.
“The defense ministry prohibits
pregnant women from applying for a job, while the [attorney general's
office] and the trade ministry ban transgender people,” Ninik
told the AFP.
“[The AGO] even made a hurtful
statement that said 'we only accept normal people.'”
"Banning people from applying for
a job simply because they are transgender is not acceptable and is a
violation of human rights," she added.
On its website, the attorney general's
office refers to people who identify as LGBT as “mentally
disabled,” a category prohibited from applying for a job.