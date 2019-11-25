In a new interview, singer-songwriter Jason Mraz said that he struggled to come out bisexual after he saw how people who are gay got harassed.

Last year, Mraz, 42, said that he's had “experiences with men” even while he was dating his wife, Christina Carano.

Speaking with the Daily Telegraph, Mraz, who grew up in Mechanicsville, Virginia, talked about how he struggled to come out bisexual.

“I saw how [gays and lesbians] get harassed and I heard the language around it and that scared me because I thought 'if I'm gay, what does that mean for me, my community, my family and career?'” Mraz said.

“It was a struggle,” he added. “I was nervous about what my family would think.”