In a new interview, singer-songwriter
Jason Mraz said that he struggled to come out bisexual after he saw
how people who are gay got harassed.
Last year, Mraz, 42, said that he's had
“experiences with men” even while he was dating his wife,
Christina Carano.
Speaking with the Daily Telegraph,
Mraz, who grew up in Mechanicsville, Virginia, talked about how he
struggled to come out bisexual.
“I saw how [gays and lesbians] get
harassed and I heard the language around it and that scared me
because I thought 'if I'm gay, what does that mean for me, my
community, my family and career?'” Mraz
said.
“It was a struggle,” he added. “I
was nervous about what my family would think.”