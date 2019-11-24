In a recent interview, actress Jamie
Lee Curtis said that she supports outing hypocritical politicians.
Curtis is currently promoting her
latest film, Knives Out, which opens Friday.
Speaking with Michigan LGBT weekly
Pride Source, Curtis said that a person's sexuality is
nobody's business.
“I don't think it's anybody's
business what people's sexuality is, to be perfectly honest,” the
LGBT ally said. “I find it like a reverse discrimination.”
“People's private lives are their
private lives and whether I've ever kissed a girl – have not – is
irrelevant to whatever advocacy I participate in.”
Unless, she said, “you legislate
anti-gay legislation but are gay. I fully accept outing those people
for the hypocrisy.”
Curtis added that her advocacy stems
from her wish to honor the lives of actor Rick Frank (Anything but
Love) and his husband George Lowe, both of whom died from AIDS
complications.
“That experience with both Rick and
George was a galvanizing moment for me, and I have tried to honor him
more than anything with trying to keep that focus,” she
said.