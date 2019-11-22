A woman has filed a lawsuit claiming that Alaska has denied her a 2019 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) because she's in a same-sex marriage.

Denali Nicole Smith filed her lawsuit in Anchorage on Wednesday, KTVA TV 11 reported.

Smith's lawsuit names defendants Governor Mike Dunleavy, Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, outgoing Revenue Commissioner Bruce Tangerman, and Permanent Fund Dividend Director Anne Weske.

The PFD is an annual dividend paid to Alaska residents and is funded by oil revenues.

Last year, Smith married Miranda Murphy, an Alaska resident who is a member of the United States Armed Forces and is stationed in Jacksonville, Florida. Smith followed her wife to Florida.

While accompanying spouses of military members are exempt from a residency requirement, Smith was denied a PFD.

“[T]he State of Alaska denied Plaintiff's eligibility for the 2019 Permanent Fund Dividend because she is a woman married to a woman who is a member of the Armed Forces of the United States who would, if married to a male member of the Armed Forces of the United States, be categorically eligible for the 2019 PFD,” the lawsuit states.

“PFD Division representatives also verbally explained to Denali that if she were married to a man, she would not be denied her PFD.”

“[T]he state of Alaska has denied other same sex accompanying spouses of military members stationed out of state their PFDs based on the unconstitutional, enjoined Alaska Statutes,” the lawsuit added, referring to struck down laws that prohibited the state from recognizing the marriages of gay and lesbian couples.

This year's PFD is worth $1,606.

The state said that it is reviewing the lawsuit.