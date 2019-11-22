Australian comedian Josh Thomas' new
comedy will premier in January on Freeform.
Everything's Gonna Be Okay will
premiere on January 16 in the United States. It will also be
available to stream on Hulu.
In
the series, Thomas plays Nicholas, a neurotic 25-year-old living
at home with this father and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom
has autism. When his father becomes terminally ill, Nicholas is
called on to keep the family together.
Thomas is best known for starring in
Please Like Me, which was based on his stand-up comedy. In the
show, Thomas struggled with his sexuality. In Everything's Gonna
Be Okay, Thomas' character is already out and dating men.
Speaking with LGBT glossy Out,
Thomas said there “will be gays” in the show.
“I would just hate to have my very
own TV show that doesn't involve boys kissing,” Thomas
said. “In this show, he is very comfortably out and no one is
fussed by it. And he like already knows how to bottom. So, I'm not
sure how much further 'exploration of sexuality and identity' there
will be. But there will be gays in it being gay, I promise. Always.”