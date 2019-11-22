Australian comedian Josh Thomas' new comedy will premier in January on Freeform.

Everything's Gonna Be Okay will premiere on January 16 in the United States. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.

In the series, Thomas plays Nicholas, a neurotic 25-year-old living at home with this father and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom has autism. When his father becomes terminally ill, Nicholas is called on to keep the family together.

Thomas is best known for starring in Please Like Me, which was based on his stand-up comedy. In the show, Thomas struggled with his sexuality. In Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Thomas' character is already out and dating men.

Speaking with LGBT glossy Out, Thomas said there “will be gays” in the show.

“I would just hate to have my very own TV show that doesn't involve boys kissing,” Thomas said. “In this show, he is very comfortably out and no one is fussed by it. And he like already knows how to bottom. So, I'm not sure how much further 'exploration of sexuality and identity' there will be. But there will be gays in it being gay, I promise. Always.”