Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine, who plays Casey Gardner on Netflix's Atypical, has come out as non-binary.

Lundy-Paine came out as queer last year.

In an Instagram post, they said they've struggled with their gender.

“I'm nonbinary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither,” they said.

“Using they/them as of late n it feels right. Scary af to come out n been rly putting this off. But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle w gender,” they added.

Lundy-Paine appeared in last year's film Action Point. They play Julia Clarke in the film Bombshell, which opens next month, and Billie Logan in next year's highly-anticipated comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music.