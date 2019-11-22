Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine, who plays
Casey Gardner on Netflix's Atypical, has come out as
non-binary.
Lundy-Paine came out as queer last
year.
In an Instagram post, they said they've
struggled with their gender.
“I'm nonbinary, always felt a lil bit
boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither,” they said.
“Using they/them as of late n it
feels right. Scary af to come out n been rly putting this off. But I
feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle w gender,”
they added.
Lundy-Paine appeared in last year's
film Action Point. They play Julia Clarke in the film
Bombshell, which opens next month, and Billie Logan in next
year's highly-anticipated comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music.