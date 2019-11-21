In honoring the Transgender Day of Remembrance, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized President Donald Trump's “hateful” agenda.

Wednesday's annual remembrance memorializes the transgender victims of violence.

“On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn for all the brave transgender individuals who have suffered violence, bullying and discrimination or have been murdered for living as their true selves," Pelosi said in a statement. "These courageous individuals are our friends and loved ones, neighbors and colleagues and they deserve our admiration, respect and protection."

"Sadly, since Day One, the Trump administration has inflicted a shocking, hateful anti-LGBTQ agenda on America that undermines our founding promise of equality," Pelosi continued. "Under the leadership of Chairman Joe Kennedy and the Transgender Equality Task Force, the Democratic House is standing strong against these heartbreaking attacks, particularly those waged against transgender women of color, who suffer a disproportionately high rate of homelessness, drug addiction, HIV, sexual assault and murder."

Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy, a Democrat, on Wednesday introduced a House resolution recognizing the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Speaking at a news conference, Kennedy also criticized the president's policies.

“We must be explicit about who we recognize, and who we mourn,” he said. “We mourn an administration that has made a disgusting habit to demean and devalue trans Americans from the classroom to the boardroom, from the battlefield to the hospital to those who chose violence motivated by hatred, bigotry, and ignorance.”

Kennedy added that 30 transgender people have been murdered in the United States so far this year.

In her statement, Pelosi said that Democrats stand by the transgender community.

"This Transgender Day of Remembrance, Democrats honor the transgender individuals we have lost, and continue to fight to ensure that every transgender American can live free from fear and violence," Pelosi said. "Today and on all days, we reaffirm our bedrock value that everyone is entitled to the right to life, liberty and happiness, regardless of who they are or whom they love."