In an interview with LGBT glossy Out, journalist Ronan Farrow talked about being part of the LGBT community.

The 31-year-old Farrow is currently promoting his latest book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.

When Out asked what his experience writing about sexual abuse allegations against powerful men such as Harvey Weinstein had on his personal life, Farrow discussed his fiance Jon Lovett and being a part of the LGBT community.

(Related: Ronan Farrow, Jon Lovett are engaged.)

“It wreaks havoc. God bless the wonderful editors who put up with me, and Jon, my partner who was really a voice of conscience and someone who kept me strong through the narrative described in Catch and Kill,” Farrow answered. “I don’t know where I would be without those folks. When I am in the zone, dealing with all this stress and pounding away at a keyboard day and night, I am not the easiest person to put up with.”

“Sometimes when you hear narratives about people who are queer, you don’t get to hear about the love and support and the kind of community they have. Or people just focus on the queerness,” Out responded.

“Right. The LGBTQ+ community is such a wonderful one to be a part of. Some of the first recognition I got for tough reporting was bringing trans people on-air at a time when people were booking segments about trans rights and having straight [cisgender] white guys talk about them. For my investigative series for The Today Show, I followed a young trans woman grappling with whether and how to transition as she attended a conservative college. I’ve been inspired by reporting on people who do brave things like that and put themselves out there in that way. All of that informs my understanding of the reporting that I’ve subsequently done on #MeToo issues,” Farrow said.