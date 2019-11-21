In an interview with LGBT glossy Out,
journalist Ronan Farrow talked about being part of the LGBT
community.
The 31-year-old Farrow is currently
promoting his latest book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a
Conspiracy to Protect Predators.
When Out asked what his
experience writing about sexual abuse allegations against powerful
men such as Harvey Weinstein had on his personal life, Farrow
discussed his fiance Jon Lovett and being a part of the LGBT
community.
(Related: Ronan
Farrow, Jon Lovett are engaged.)
“It wreaks havoc. God bless the
wonderful editors who put up with me, and Jon, my partner who was
really a voice of conscience and someone who kept me strong through
the narrative described in Catch and Kill,”
Farrow answered. “I don’t know where I would be without
those folks. When I am in the zone, dealing with all this stress and
pounding away at a keyboard day and night, I am not the easiest
person to put up with.”
“Sometimes when you hear narratives
about people who are queer, you don’t get to hear about the love
and support and the kind of community they have. Or people just focus
on the queerness,” Out responded.
“Right. The LGBTQ+ community is such
a wonderful one to be a part of. Some of the first recognition I got
for tough reporting was bringing trans people on-air at a time when
people were booking segments about trans rights and having straight
[cisgender] white guys talk about them. For my investigative series
for The Today Show, I followed a young trans woman grappling with
whether and how to transition as she attended a conservative college.
I’ve been inspired by reporting on people who do brave things like
that and put themselves out there in that way. All of that informs my
understanding of the reporting that I’ve subsequently done on
#MeToo issues,” Farrow said.