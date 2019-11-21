Lil Nas X has been nominated for six
Grammy awards.
The 20-year-old rapper has been
nominated for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year,
Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group
Performance.
While Lil Nas X is tied at six
nominations with Billie Eilish, Lizzo leads the awards with eight
nominations.
Earlier this month, Lil Nas X, who came
out in a tweet in June, Pride month, made history as the first openly
gay artist to win a Country Music Association (CMA) award for his
“Old Town Road” collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus.
(Related: Lil
Nas X prayed that being gay was a phase.)
Lil Nas X has also been named “Sexiest
Newcomer” by PEOPLE.