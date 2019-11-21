Lil Nas X has been nominated for six Grammy awards.

The 20-year-old rapper has been nominated for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

While Lil Nas X is tied at six nominations with Billie Eilish, Lizzo leads the awards with eight nominations.

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X, who came out in a tweet in June, Pride month, made history as the first openly gay artist to win a Country Music Association (CMA) award for his “Old Town Road” collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lil Nas X has also been named “Sexiest Newcomer” by PEOPLE.