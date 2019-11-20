A new poll released Tuesday has
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg leading in New
Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation primary state.
Pollsters at the Saint Anselm College
Survey Center surveyed 255 likely Democratic primary voters between
November 13-18. The poll has a margin of error of 6.1 percentage
points.
Twenty-five percent of respondents
picked Buttigieg, marking the first time the South Bend, Indiana
mayor has lead in a poll of the Granite State. Former Vice President
Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are tied at
second with 15 percent, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at
9 percent.
Two polls in Iowa have Buttigieg
leading in that state.
(Related: Second
poll shows Pete Buttigieg leading in Iowa.)
“There's no doubt about it – as the
primary cycle continues, Mayor Pete's appeal is only growing,”
Democratic strategist Lynda Tran told The
Hill. “The latest poll certainly puts the wind on his back
heading into Iowa.”
If elected, Buttigieg would become the
nation's first openly gay president.