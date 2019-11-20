A new poll released Tuesday has Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg leading in New Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Pollsters at the Saint Anselm College Survey Center surveyed 255 likely Democratic primary voters between November 13-18. The poll has a margin of error of 6.1 percentage points.

Twenty-five percent of respondents picked Buttigieg, marking the first time the South Bend, Indiana mayor has lead in a poll of the Granite State. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are tied at second with 15 percent, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 9 percent.

Two polls in Iowa have Buttigieg leading in that state.

(Related: Second poll shows Pete Buttigieg leading in Iowa.)

“There's no doubt about it – as the primary cycle continues, Mayor Pete's appeal is only growing,” Democratic strategist Lynda Tran told The Hill. “The latest poll certainly puts the wind on his back heading into Iowa.”

If elected, Buttigieg would become the nation's first openly gay president.