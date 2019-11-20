Netflix has released the first teaser for its upcoming comedy AJ and the Queen starring RuPaul Charles, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

In the 34-second teaser, RuPaul serves various drag looks on and off the stage.

In the series, RuPaul plays Ruby Red, a hapless drag queen who lives in a rundown R/V with AJ, a recently orphaned 11-year-old. The pair travel from city to city, with Ruby Red performing each night in a different drag club.

AJ and the Queen is written by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, who co-created 2 Broke Girls and executive produced Sex and the City.

Netflix has reportedly ordered 10 episodes of the series, which will debut on January 10.