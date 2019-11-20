Netflix has released the first teaser
for its upcoming comedy AJ and the Queen starring RuPaul
Charles, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.
In the 34-second teaser, RuPaul serves
various drag looks on and off the stage.
In the series, RuPaul plays Ruby Red, a
hapless drag queen who lives in a rundown R/V with AJ, a recently
orphaned 11-year-old. The pair travel from city to city, with Ruby
Red performing each night in a different drag club.
AJ and the Queen is written by
RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, who co-created 2 Broke Girls
and executive produced Sex and the City.
Netflix has reportedly ordered 10
episodes of the series, which will debut on January 10.