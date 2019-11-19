Chicken chain Chick-fil-A on Monday announced it would no longer donate to three groups opposed to same-sex marriage.

Chick-fil-A COO Tim Tassopoulos told commercial real estate website Bisnow that going forward the eatery wanted to be clear about its message.

“There's no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” he said. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

Chick-fil-A's giving will focus on education, homelessness, and hunger, he said.

Bisnow reported that at least three organizations opposed to LGBT rights will no longer receive donations from the chicken chain, including the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Paul Anderson Youth Home.

“This provides more focus and more clarity,” Tassopoulos said. “We think [education, hunger, and homelessness] are critical issues in communities where we do business in the U.S.”

The Atlanta-based chain has for years fought back against comments made by its CEO, Dan Cathy. In 2012, Cathy conceded that Chick-fil-A is opposed to same-sex marriage. In an interview with the Christian publication the Baptist Press, Cathy answered, “Well, guilty as charged,” when asked about his company's record of supporting groups opposed to marriage equality. He later called same-sex marriage “twisted stuff.” In 2014, he said he would no longer speak on the issue.

Chick-fil-A's reputation as a quiet supporter of anti-LGBT groups – the company publicly said that it was not political – delighted social conservatives who used the brand on social media to signal their own opposition to marriage equality. That led to Chick-fil-A facing opposition to its stores on some college campuses, airports, and cities.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said in a tweet that the company had capitulated to LGBT activists.

“In Aug 2012, I coordinated a national @ChickfilA Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups,” Huckabee said. “Millions showed up. Today, @ChickfilA betrayed loyal customers for $$. I regret believing they would stay true to convictions of founder Truett Cathey [sic]. Sad.”

“The sad message of @ChickfilA is quite clear- they surrendered to anti-Christian hate groups. Tragic,” he added in a separate message.

In a statement, LGBT rights advocate GLAAD said that it was greeting the announcement with “cautious optimism.”

“[S]imilar press statements were previously proven to be empty,” GLAAD said.