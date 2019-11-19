Rugby star Israel Folau has blamed same-sex marriage for deadly brushfires in Australia.

A devout Christian, Folau, 30, was terminated earlier this year by Rugby Australia over homophobic social media posts. He is currently challenging that decision in federal court.

Folau made his comments while speaking to a congregation over the weekend. He posted video of his remarks on Facebook.

“I'm doing this all out of love, for people to hear this message and hopefully be able to receive it with open hearts and they may come to know the truth of [God's] word,” Folau told the crowd. “God's word says for a man and a woman to be together, one man and one woman in the covenant of marriage.”

"The world, I'm speaking to Australia right now, they've come and changed this law. They've changed that law and now they've legalized same-sex marriage. Look how rapid, these bushfires, these droughts, all these things have come, in a short period of time. You think it's a coincidence or not? God is speaking to you guys, Australia, you need to repent.”

"What you see right now in the world is only a little taste of God's judgment that's coming, it's not even a big thing,” he added.

The brushfires have been blamed for killing six people and destroying nearly 500 homes this season.