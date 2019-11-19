Christian conservative Pat Robertson,
the host of The 700 Club, on Monday described gender
transition as “an attack of the enemy against human beings.”
The 89-year-old Robertson, a vocal
opponent of LGBT rights, made his remarks after airing a story about
gender transition.
“The devil has found a new way to
keep people from bearing young in the image of God,” Robertson
said. “To think that these people will then be neutered, they will
not be able to be married, to have successful families, they won’t
have children to look after them in their old age. I mean, they are
throwing away their whole future on this nonsense that comes about in
this politically correct environment.
(Related: Pat
Robertson calls transgender identity “a delusion.”)
“We cannot allow this to happen in
our country, ladies and gentlemen,” he continued. “It is an
attack of the enemy against human beings. God says, ‘Be fruitful
and multiply and subdue the Earth and possess it.’ Be fruitful and
multiply. But the devil says, ‘Oh no, you are creating boys and
girls, young babies in the image of God and we won’t permit that.’
So we are just a bunch of suckers buying into a lie.”
Writing at Right Wing Watch, Kyle
Mantyla called Robertson's notions about transgender people “absurd.”
“We have no idea where Robertson is
getting the absurd notion that transgender people cannot get married,
have children, and build 'successful families,'” Mantyla
wrote.
(Related: Pat
Robertson: Equality Act will force God to “get rid” of America.)