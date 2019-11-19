Christian conservative Pat Robertson, the host of The 700 Club, on Monday described gender transition as “an attack of the enemy against human beings.”

The 89-year-old Robertson, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, made his remarks after airing a story about gender transition.

“The devil has found a new way to keep people from bearing young in the image of God,” Robertson said. “To think that these people will then be neutered, they will not be able to be married, to have successful families, they won’t have children to look after them in their old age. I mean, they are throwing away their whole future on this nonsense that comes about in this politically correct environment.

“We cannot allow this to happen in our country, ladies and gentlemen,” he continued. “It is an attack of the enemy against human beings. God says, ‘Be fruitful and multiply and subdue the Earth and possess it.’ Be fruitful and multiply. But the devil says, ‘Oh no, you are creating boys and girls, young babies in the image of God and we won’t permit that.’ So we are just a bunch of suckers buying into a lie.”

Writing at Right Wing Watch, Kyle Mantyla called Robertson's notions about transgender people “absurd.”

“We have no idea where Robertson is getting the absurd notion that transgender people cannot get married, have children, and build 'successful families,'” Mantyla wrote.

