During an appearance Friday on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, screenwriter-producer Lena Waithe revealed she and longtime partner Alana Mayo were married.

Waithe told guest host John Legend that the couple got hitched in San Francisco.

“We snuck and did it, you know,” she said. “We didn't make any announcements.”

“We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust. It was her idea, as all good things are.”

“And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there.' And I said, 'Coo, I'm down.,'” Waithe added.

The couple got engaged on Thanksgiving day in 2017.

Waithe also talked about the historical significance of marrying at San Francisco City Hall, the place where Milk, the state's first openly gay elected official, was murdered.

“It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing. But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that,” she said.

The 35-year-old Waithe is best known for starring in the Netflix dramedy Master of None. She won an Emmy Award for writing the show's “Thanksgiving” episode, which was loosely based on her own coming out experience. Waithe co-wrote the screenplay for the film Queen & Slim, which premieres in the United States on November 27.