Rapper Lil Nas X has made history as the first openly gay artist to win a Country Music Association (CMA) award.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won in the “Musical Event of the Year” category for their remix of “Old Town Road,” which spent 20 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 20-year-old Lil Nas X came out in a tweet in June, Pride month.

“LETS GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! [horse emoji, lightning emoji],” Lil Nas X tweeted in response to the win.

Last week, Lil Nas X was named “Sexiest Newcomer” by PEOPLE.