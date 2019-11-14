Vice President Mike Pence has praised a
new rule that allows faith-based adoption agencies to refuse
placement with LGBT couples.
The Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) rule undoes an Obama-era policy that went into effect
in December 2016. While the new rule has yet to take effect, HHS has
said that it will no longer enforce the current rule.
(Related: New
Trump admin rule allows adoption agencies to refuse placement with
LGBT couples.)
Speaking Tuesday at an HHS celebration
of adoption month, Pence said that he was “proud” that the Trump
administration had taken “decisive action.”
The Trump administration “understands
the role that communities of faith play in adoption,” Pence told
the audience.
“We’ve reversed the rule
implemented in the closing days of the last administration that
jeopardized the ability of faith-based providers to serve those in
need by penalizing them for their deeply held religious beliefs,”
Pence said. “We will stand for the freedom of religion and we will
stand with faith-based organizations to support adoption.”
Pence, an opponent of LGBT rights,
added that he “couldn't be more proud” of the rule and praised
President Donald Trump for taking “decisive action.”
“And I want to commend [HHS]
Secretary [Alex] Azar and the team here at HHS for promulgating the
new rule that respects the freedom of religion of every American, but
also recognizes the vital role that faith-based organizations play in
adoption in this country,” he said.