Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and
rapper Lil Nas X were among the men voted sexiest by PEOPLE readers.
Porowski, Queer Eye's wine and
food guy, was voted “Sexiest Reality Star,” while Lil Nas X was
named “Sexiest Newcomer.”
“Making your dreams a reality!”
PEOPLE wrote in revealing the reality winner. “Queer
Eye's Antoni Porowski was deemed 'peachiest' over a crop of
reality TV hotties that included The Bachelorette's 'Air
Force' Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron, Vanderpump Rules' Tom
Sandoval and Dancing with the Star's Val Chmerkovskiy.”
The magazine's annual poll in search of
the sexiest men started in 1985. Readers voted on men in 25 different
categories.
In his “Sexiest Newcomer” category,
Lil Nas X competed against actors Yoson An, Douglas Smith, Angel
Curiel, and Joshua Dela Cruz.
(Related: Lil
Nas X prayed that being gay was a phase.)
PEOPLE named singer John Legend
as its 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive.”
Other “sexiest” winners include
Prince Harry as “Sexiest Dad,” Trevor Noah as “Sexiest Funny
Guy,” Stephen Curry as “Sexiest Athlete,” and Henry Golding as
“Sexiest Funky Fashion Sense.”