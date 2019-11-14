Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and rapper Lil Nas X were among the men voted sexiest by PEOPLE readers.

Porowski, Queer Eye's wine and food guy, was voted “Sexiest Reality Star,” while Lil Nas X was named “Sexiest Newcomer.”

“Making your dreams a reality!” PEOPLE wrote in revealing the reality winner. “Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski was deemed 'peachiest' over a crop of reality TV hotties that included The Bachelorette's 'Air Force' Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Dancing with the Star's Val Chmerkovskiy.”

The magazine's annual poll in search of the sexiest men started in 1985. Readers voted on men in 25 different categories.

In his “Sexiest Newcomer” category, Lil Nas X competed against actors Yoson An, Douglas Smith, Angel Curiel, and Joshua Dela Cruz.

PEOPLE named singer John Legend as its 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Other “sexiest” winners include Prince Harry as “Sexiest Dad,” Trevor Noah as “Sexiest Funny Guy,” Stephen Curry as “Sexiest Athlete,” and Henry Golding as “Sexiest Funky Fashion Sense.”