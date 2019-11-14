A former Kentucky school principal who worked to ban LGBT-themed books from schools has been indicted on child pornography charges.

According to NBC News, Phillip Todd Wilson was charged in August with possession and distribution of child pornography.

In 2009, Wilson, then the principal of the Montgomery County High School, worked with other administrators to ban books with “homosexual content” and other topics such as suicide which he deemed “inappropriate” for students.

Wilson, 54, was successful in removing four books from the school's curriculum, including Twisted by Laurie Halse Anderson, Deadline by Chris Crutcher, Lessons from a Dead Girl by Jo Knowles, and Unwind by Neal Shusterman.

Knowles said in a Facebook post that Wilson's accusations against the content in the books “horrified” her.

“I was horrified by the accusations he and the superintendent made,” said Knowles, whose book was banned for “homosexual content.” “And heartbroken for the brave teacher, Risha Allen Mullins, who stood up for our books and face so much unfair criticism.”