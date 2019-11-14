A former Kentucky school principal who
worked to ban LGBT-themed books from schools has been indicted on
child pornography charges.
According to NBC
News, Phillip Todd Wilson was charged in August with possession
and distribution of child pornography.
In 2009, Wilson, then the principal of
the Montgomery County High School, worked with other administrators
to ban books with “homosexual content” and other topics such as
suicide which he deemed “inappropriate” for students.
Wilson, 54, was successful in removing
four books from the school's curriculum, including Twisted by
Laurie Halse Anderson, Deadline by Chris Crutcher, Lessons
from a Dead Girl by Jo Knowles, and Unwind by Neal
Shusterman.
Knowles said in a Facebook post that
Wilson's accusations against the content in the books “horrified”
her.
“I was horrified by the accusations
he and the superintendent made,” said Knowles, whose book was
banned for “homosexual content.” “And heartbroken for the brave
teacher, Risha Allen Mullins, who stood up for our books and face so
much unfair criticism.”