Elizabeth Banks, who wrote, directed,
and produced the upcoming action film Charlie's Angels, has
described Kristen Stewart's character in the movie as “definitely
gay.”
The film stars Stewart, Naomi Scott,
and Ella Balinska as three agents – the Angels – who work for
Charlie Townsend's (played by Robert Clotworthy) detective agency.
Stewart, who publicly came out gay in
2016, plays Sabina Wilson, described as the rebellious Angel.
“Kristen’s character is definitely
gay in the movie. I mean, she wanted to be gay in the movie and I’m
like, 'Yeah.' I made sure we kept that little moment in so that you
understand what she was attracted to,” Banks told PrideSource,
referring to a scene in the film where Sabina flirts with another
woman.
“It was important for Kristen to
present herself as queer in the movie and I was all for it,” she
added.
Charlie's Angels opens in the
United States on Friday.