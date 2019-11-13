Elizabeth Banks, who wrote, directed, and produced the upcoming action film Charlie's Angels, has described Kristen Stewart's character in the movie as “definitely gay.”

The film stars Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as three agents – the Angels – who work for Charlie Townsend's (played by Robert Clotworthy) detective agency.

Stewart, who publicly came out gay in 2016, plays Sabina Wilson, described as the rebellious Angel.

“Kristen’s character is definitely gay in the movie. I mean, she wanted to be gay in the movie and I’m like, 'Yeah.' I made sure we kept that little moment in so that you understand what she was attracted to,” Banks told PrideSource, referring to a scene in the film where Sabina flirts with another woman.

“It was important for Kristen to present herself as queer in the movie and I was all for it,” she added.

Charlie's Angels opens in the United States on Friday.