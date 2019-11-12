A mother who lost her son two years ago claims that her ex-husband murdered him after the 14-year-old came out gay to his dad.

Wendell Melton, who was arrested in 2017 and has been on house arrest since last year, appeared last week in a Nevada courtroom as his case heads to trial. He's admitted that he shot his son in the course of an argument but insists it was an accident.

Veronica Melton said that her ex-husband was homophobic and believes he murdered her son, Giovanni Melton, after he came out gay to him.

“My ex-husband was always trying to find out if my son was gay, but my son would never tell him,” she told Las Vegas ABC affiliate KTNV.

Two months before he died, Giovanni came out to his mom. She believes her son also came out to his father.

“He couldn't deal with it because, when I was married to him, he would make very disparaging remarks against people that were gay, and to me I know that he was homophobic,” she said.

Veronica Melton added that she died the day that her son died. “I died that day. My heart was broken,” she said.

Speaking with NBC affiliate KSNV in 2017, Sonja Jones, Giovanni's former foster mother, said that Wendell Melton had threatened his son with a gun in a separate incident after he caught him with his boyfriend. She said that he “hated” the fact that his son was gay.

“I'm sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son,” Jones said at the time.