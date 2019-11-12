One of George Michael's sisters had
denied Elton John's claim that the late singer was “uncomfortable”
being gay.
Michael died at his home on Christmas
Day 2016 at the age of 53. Michael was the subject of persistent
rumors about his sexuality until he was forced to come out in 1998
after the British singer was arrested for lewd conduct in a Los
Angeles men's room.
“He was uncomfortable in his skin
about being gay even though he said he wasn't,” Elton John told The
Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne last month as he promoted his memoir
Me: Elton John Official Autobiography.
During an appearance on The Big
Issue, Melanie Panayiotou insisted that her brother was “very
proud to be gay.” “Contrary to what you may have read recently,”
she added.
Elton John added that he tried and
failed to get Michael to seek help for his drug addiction.