Two judicial watchdogs are calling on Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito to recuse themselves from LGBT rights cases currently before the court after they appeared in a photo with Brian Brown, the president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM) and the World Congress of Families.

Late last month, Brown tweeted a photo of himself with the justices.

“Great day at US Supreme Court #SCOTUS with #CardinalMueller, Princess Gloria, #ThumundTaxis with Justices #SamuelAlito and #BrettKavanaugh,” Brown captioned the photo.

The cases before the court ask whether current federal law prohibits employers from firing workers based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

In its amicus brief filed with the court in the cases, NOM argued that the civil rights law does not protect based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The groups Fix the Court and Take Back the Court have called on Kavanaugh and Alito to recuse themselves from the cases.

“Posing for photographs with the president of an advocacy organization that has filed briefs in matters pending before the court makes a mockery of Chief Justice Roberts’ assertion that a judge’s role is to impartially call balls and strikes,” Take Back the Court Director Aaron Belkin wrote. “If you refuse to recuse yourselves, this incident will further illustrate the urgent need for structural reform of the Supreme Court in order to restore a Court that understands its role is to protect individual rights and our democracy.”

Since the high court in 2015 struck down state laws and constitutional amendments prohibiting same-sex marriage, NOM has stated that its mission is to pack the courts with conservatives to reverse the Obergefell marriage decision.

