Alan Cumming and Kathy Griffin are among the artists who appear on viral star Randy Rainbow's Christmas album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!

The album, expected to land Friday, also includes appearances by baritone singer Norm Lewis (Miss Saigon, Dessa Rose) and recording artist-actress Lorna Luft and original music by Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Smash, Mary Poppins Returns).

Asked by Billboard why a Christmas album, Randy Rainbow answered: “Well, because it's November, and I've always wanted to!”

“I've always been a fan of Christmas music and this album is actually the result of a resolution I made last year. I said, there's a couple of projects that I will work on in 2019. One was to start a book, which I've kind of started on. And the other was a Christmas album. So the time came, summer, and I said let's go for it! I was able to call on favors from some of my now-friends and all time idols like Alan Cumming, and Kathy Griffin, and Norm Lewis, Lorna Luft. And of course my friend Marc Shaiman wrote with me the title track. So it was genuinely a thrilling experience,” he said.

Randy Rainbow is best known for his YouTube videos in which he spoofs political figures to Broadway musical numbers.

The comedian told Billboard that while he's not picked a 2020 candidate, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have “slid into his DMs.”

“They're apparently big fans of mine, so I am now a fan of theirs,” he said.