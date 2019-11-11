Alan Cumming and Kathy Griffin are
among the artists who appear on viral star Randy Rainbow's Christmas
album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!
The album, expected to land Friday,
also includes appearances by baritone singer Norm Lewis (Miss
Saigon, Dessa Rose) and recording artist-actress Lorna Luft and
original music by Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Smash, Mary Poppins
Returns).
Asked by Billboard why a
Christmas album, Randy Rainbow answered: “Well, because it's
November, and I've always wanted to!”
“I've always been a fan of Christmas
music and this album is actually the result of a resolution I made
last year. I said, there's a couple of projects that I will work on
in 2019. One was to start a book, which I've kind of started on. And
the other was a Christmas album. So the time came, summer, and I said
let's go for it! I was able to call on favors from some of my
now-friends and all time idols like Alan Cumming, and Kathy Griffin,
and Norm Lewis, Lorna Luft. And of course my friend Marc Shaiman
wrote with me the title track. So it was genuinely a thrilling
experience,” he said.
Randy Rainbow is best known for his
YouTube videos in which he spoofs political figures to Broadway
musical numbers.
The comedian told Billboard that
while he's not picked a 2020 candidate, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg
have “slid into his DMs.”
“They're apparently big fans of mine,
so I am now a fan of theirs,” he
said.