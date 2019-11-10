Margaret Cho and Billy Porter are among the artists who will join Cyndi Lauper's 9th annual concert to benefit homeless LGBT youth.

Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays will take place for the first time ever at The Novo at LA Live in Los Angeles on December 10th.

The event will be hosted by television personality Carson Kressley.

Other participants include Kesha, Brandi Carlisle, Belinda Carlisle, Charlie Musselwhite, Henry Rollins, Perry Farrell with Etty Lau Farrell, Justin Tranter, Emily Estefan, ShawnWasabi, Carol Leifer, Lily Tomlin, Gina Yashere, King Princes, and K.Flay.

Other celebrities have donated items and experiences to be auctioned in support of Home for the Holiday, including Taylor Swift, Billie Ellish, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa, Kacey Musgraves, RuPaul Charles, and Tegan and Sara.

“I’m really heartened and excited by the response I’ve gotten throughout the entertainment community,” Lauper said in a statement. “Home for the Holidays is known for always having a cool and eclectic mix of performers. The line-up so far? I mean, c’mon. Where else are you gonna see Billy Porter and Henry Rollins on the same bill! It’s going to be such a great night. Many of those who are not available to perform have offered such amazing items for auction. I’m so touched by the generosity we’ve received. More surprises to come soon.”

Net proceeds from the concert will support True Colors United's programs for homeless LGBT youth.