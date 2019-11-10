Star Trek: Discovery actor
Anthony Rapp is engaged to his longtime boyfriend.
The 48-year-old Rapp announced on
Saturday that he had asked Ken Ithiphol to marry him.
“So something happened tonight,”
Rapp said in an Instagram post. “I asked @teerakeni if he would
marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I'm so very thrilled
to share this news.”
Rapp included a photo of the pair with
Ithiphol, a leadership coach, proudly displaying his engagement ring.
The couple has been dating for four
years, Entertainment Tonight reported.
In a
2017 interview with the outlet, Rapp talked about going on a
safari in Tanzania with Ithiphol.
Rapp is known for originating the role
of Mark Cohen in the Broadway production of Rent. He also
reprised his role for the film adaptation of the musical. He plays
Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets on CBS All Access' Star Trek:
Discovery.
