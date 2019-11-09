In a recent interview, Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said that he feels a responsibility to the LGBT community but is not running to be president of “gay America.”

Speaking to ABC News from the candidate's campaign bus, Buttigieg welcomed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to the presidential race. Bloomberg, who has yet to formally announce his campaign, has reportedly filed paperwork registering as a presidential candidate in at least one state.

“Welcome him to the race,” Buttigieg said. “Always good to see another mayor stepping up.”

“Do you feel a sense of obligation that if you were to become president that you would have to be an ambassador or an advocate of sorts when it comes to issues that matter to the LGBTQ community?” ABC News asked.

“You know, every time someone comes up to me, sometimes a teenager who says, because of your campaign I feel like it's okay for me to come out and be myself, or sometimes somebody my parents age with tears in their eyes because they never thought it would be possible to have a married gay man running for president, I feel the responsibility that I have,” Buttigieg answered.

“That being said, I'm not running to be president of gay America; I'm running to be president of the United States of America. And my responsibilities are to make sure that there is a better life for everybody,” he added.

Buttigieg is the nation's first married openly gay presidential candidate.

(Related: Pete Buttigieg surges in Iowa; closes in on Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden.)