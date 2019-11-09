Out YouTuber Tai Couture has died from suicide following a battle with depression.

According to the Washington Blade, the popular hairstylist and makeup artist's death was reported last week.

Earlier this year, Tai Couture, whose real name was Tyree Williams, talked about a previous suicide attempt. The public revelation came in a Facebook post in which Williams mourned the death of Nigel Shelby, a 15-year-old who took his own life after being bullied for being gay.

“My heart mourns for the pain, torment, and loneliness this baby felt preceding his suicide. My suicide attempt was only a little over a year ago when I cut my wrist with a knife and was hospitalized,” he wrote.

“Although bullying wasn’t my trigger I know firsthand how it feels to be desperate for the hurt to end. I pray for Nigel’s family, friends, and the LGBTQ community. May the world continue to spread more unconditional love and not hate,” Williams said.

Williams, whose Tai Couture TV YouTube channel had 24,000 subscribers, said in a 2016 video that he suffered from depression following a near-fatal car crash.

Williams' family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to pay for expenses related to his funeral.