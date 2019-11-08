A judge on Thursday ruled against the Trump administration's “conscience rule” for healthcare providers.

The rule allows healthcare workers to refuse to perform procedures based on their religious beliefs.

At least eight cases have been filed challenging the rule.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian ruled from the bench against the measure and granted summary judgment in favor of the plaintiff, the state of Washington. He said a written decision was forthcoming.

“The court agreed that all Washingtonians deserve to receive the full range of health care services,” Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement. “This rule would have disproportionately harmed rural and working poor Washington families, who have no alternatives to their local health care providers, as well as LGBTQ individuals, who already face discrimination when they seek medical care.”

Thursday's ruling comes just a day after another federal judge ruled against the administration's “conscience rule.”

President Donald Trump announced the rule during a National Day of Prayer speech he delivered in the White House Rose Garden. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a final version in May.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called the rule an “attack” on LGBT people.

“The Trump-Pence administration’s latest attack threatens LGBTQ people by permitting medical providers to deny critical care based on personal beliefs,” HRC Government Affairs Director David Stacy said in a statement. “The administration’s decision puts LGBTQ people at greater risk of being denied necessary and appropriate health care solely based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Everyone deserves access to medically necessary care and should never be turned away because of who they are or who they love.”