In a recent BBC interview, Caitlyn Jenner said that her decision to transition was difficult but necessary.

Speaking with Simon Mundle from the BBC's Don't Tell Me The Score, Jenner, who announced she's transgender in 2015, said that transitioning was more difficult than training for the Olympics.

“I had the great double. Yes, Olympic decathlon champion and Glamour's [2015] Woman of the Year. I hope nobody ever has to go through that in their lives,” Jenner said.

“I trained for 12 years for the games. I trained 65 years to transition in 2015. It was harder to do. It was less accepted. It wasn't like the right thing to do. Everybody loved the games. What a great story. Love the games. But a lot of people, when they see you transition, you know, will hate your guts.”

“I don't take social media seriously, but it is pretty funny what they'll come up with.”

Jenner, 70, added that the decision to transition was difficult but necessary to live.

“And so by far that was a lot more difficult. I didn't want to disappoint people, as they had you up on this pedestal. So, it was not an easy decision to make. But eventually, I made it 'cause I knew that's what I had to do to live,” she said.