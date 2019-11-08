In a cover story for UK LGBT glossy Attitude, actor Brian J. Smith talks publicly for the first time about his sexuality.

The 38-year-old Smith is best known for playing Will Gorski on Netflix's sci-fi drama Sense8. He's also appeared on Syfy's Stargate Universe, BBC One's World on Fire, and USA Network's action drama series Treadstone.

Smith said growing up gay in suburban Texas in the 80s was lonely.

“Forget about any LGBTQ union or groups,” he said. “There was absolutely nothing. I was completely alone.”

“I heard all the names: pussy, faggot. I could never be who I was. I was constantly having to check myself and make sure I wasn't looking at someone too long or making someone feel uncomfortable.”

“I had to be very, very careful about telling people the truth about myself.”

He said that when he came out to his parents at age 30 he was surprised by their support.

“They were wonderful,” Smith said. “They said they were just waiting for me to say something.”

“They were a lot more advanced than I gave them credit for.”

"I think that’s when I became OK with it, too. Just in terms of being, ‘Oh that’s the world, it’s not as dangerous as I thought it was,'” he added.