In her upcoming memoir, Whitney Houston's best friend Robyn Crawford claims they were lovers.

Crawford's book is titled “A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston” and arrives November 12.

Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48.

In an excerpt from the book published by PEOPLE, Crawford breaks her silence on her relationship with the singer, whom she met when they were teenagers at summer camp in 1980.

“She said we shouldn't be physical anymore because it would make our journey even more difficult,” Crawford wrote. “She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us and back in the 80s that's how it felt.”

Houston married Bobby Brown in 1992. The couple had one daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. They divorced in 2007.

Houston's mother, Cissy Houston, told Oprah Winfrey in 2013 that she was bothered by rumors that her daughter was gay.

“Do you believe Whitney and Robyn were in a gay relationship?” Winfrey asked.

“I don't really know,” Houston answered. “I didn't particularly like her.”

“Would it have bothered you if your daughter Whitney was gay?” Winfrey asked.

“Absolutely,” she answered.

In a 2016 interview with Us Weekly, Bobby Brown said that his ex-wife was bisexual.

“I really feel that if Robyn was accepted into Whitney's life [by others], Whitney would still be alive today,” he said.