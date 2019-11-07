In her upcoming memoir, Whitney
Houston's best friend Robyn Crawford claims they were lovers.
Crawford's book is titled “A Song for
You: My Life with Whitney Houston” and arrives November 12.
Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48.
In an excerpt from the book published
by PEOPLE,
Crawford breaks her silence on her relationship with the singer, whom
she met when they were teenagers at summer camp in 1980.
“She said we shouldn't be physical
anymore because it would make our journey even more difficult,”
Crawford wrote. “She said if people find out about us, they would
use this against us and back in the 80s that's how it felt.”
Houston married Bobby Brown in 1992.
The couple had one daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. They divorced in
2007.
Houston's mother, Cissy Houston, told
Oprah Winfrey in 2013 that she was bothered by rumors that her
daughter was gay.
“Do you believe Whitney and Robyn
were in a gay relationship?” Winfrey asked.
“I don't really know,” Houston
answered. “I didn't particularly like her.”
“Would it have bothered you if your
daughter Whitney was gay?” Winfrey asked.
“Absolutely,” she answered.
In a 2016 interview with Us Weekly,
Bobby Brown said that his ex-wife was bisexual.
“I really feel that if Robyn was
accepted into Whitney's life [by others], Whitney would still be
alive today,” he said.