Saying that he stands for “inclusion and acceptance,” Sean Doolittle, pitcher for the Washington Nationals, says he'll skip the team's White House visit.

An LGBT ally, Doolittle, told The Washington Post that he and his wife, who has two mothers, disagree with a lot of President Donald Trump's policies.

“There’s a lot of things, policies that I disagree with, but at the end of the day, it has more to do with the divisive rhetoric and the enabling of conspiracy theories and widening the divide in this country,” Doolittle said. “My wife and I stand for inclusion and acceptance, and we’ve done work with refugees, people that come from, you know, the ‘shithole countries.' I want to show support for them. I think that’s an important part of allyship, and I don’t want to turn my back on them.”

“I have a brother-in-law who has autism, and [Trump] is a guy that mocked a disabled reporter. How would I explain that to him that I hung out with somebody who mocked the way that he talked or the way that he moves his hands? I can’t get past that stuff.”

“At the end of the day, as much as I wanted to be there with my teammates and share that experience with my teammates, I can’t do it,” Doolittle said. “I just can’t do it. People say you should go because it’s about respecting the office of the president. And I think over the course of his time in office he’s done a lot of things that maybe don’t respect the office.”

The Washington Nationals won the World Series last week.