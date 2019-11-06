Eastsiders will return for its fourth and final season on Netflix.

Eastsiders takes a look at the lives of Cal (played by Kit Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis), who are trying to make sense of their relationship after infidelity. The show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube in 2012 and the entire first season was later broadcast as a television movie on cabler Logo. The first three seasons of Eastsiders are currently available on Netflix. Season four will arrive on the streaming giant December 1.

More than $140,000 was raised on Kickstarter for a fourth season.

According to Deadline, the show's final season will tackle questions such as “how do two human beings make love last? What does commitment really look like in a long-term relationship? And what unique challenges does a 'gay marriage' present?”

“Cal and Thom are back home from Season 3's cross-country road trip, still a couple but wondering if they are really just best friends with benefits,” the outlet wrote.

New cast additions include Jake Choi (Single Parents), Hailee Sahar (Pose), Tom Lenk (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Daniel Newman (The Walking Dead), Lin Shaye (Insidious), and Bryan Batt (Mad Men).