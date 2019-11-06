Eastsiders will return for its
fourth and final season on Netflix.
Eastsiders takes a look at the
lives of Cal (played by Kit Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis), who
are trying to make sense of their relationship after infidelity. The
show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube in 2012 and the entire
first season was later broadcast as a television movie on cabler
Logo. The first three seasons of Eastsiders are currently
available on Netflix. Season four will arrive on the streaming giant
December 1.
More than $140,000 was raised on
Kickstarter for a fourth season.
According to Deadline, the
show's final season will tackle questions such as “how do two human
beings make love last? What does commitment really look like in a
long-term relationship? And what unique challenges does a 'gay
marriage' present?”
“Cal and Thom are back home from
Season 3's cross-country road trip, still a couple but wondering if
they are really just best friends with benefits,” the
outlet wrote.
New cast additions include Jake Choi
(Single Parents), Hailee Sahar (Pose), Tom Lenk (Buffy
the Vampire Slayer), Daniel Newman (The Walking Dead), Lin
Shaye (Insidious), and Bryan Batt (Mad Men).