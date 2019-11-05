Actor Dan Amboyer and his husband Eric P. Berger on Monday announced they are expecting a child.

The couple said in an Instagram post that they found out the news in April.

“Been keeping this close to our chests for some time,” Amboyer captioned a photo of the pair smoking cigars. “Here's a pic from the day we found out we are going to be dads! A very Good Friday indeed back in April.”

“It's been years in the making, and Eric and I can't wait to finally welcome our baby into our world next month. A dream coming true. We already love'm so much,” he added.

The 33-year-old Amboyer is best known for his starring role as Prince William of Wales in Hallmark Channel's William & Catherine: A Royal Romance and twins Thad and Chad on TV Land's Younger.

Amboyer and Berger got hitched in New York City in 2017 after being together for nearly 10 years.

In announcing his marriage, Amboyer for the first time publicly talked about his sexuality.