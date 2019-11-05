Uganda's government has denied there is
a plan to reintroduce the death penalty for gay sex.
The government “does not have any
plans of reintroducing the anti-homosexuality bill on the floor of
Parliament,” Esther Mbayo, minister in charge of the presidency,
said in a statement, the AP reported.
Simon Lokodo, minister for ethics and
integrity, said last month that the bill was forthcoming. He said
that the bill was needed to “curb a rise in unnatural sex” in the
nation. Uganda has a colonial-era law that criminalizes gay sex.
In 2014, Uganda's highest court struck
down on a technicality a law that made gay sex punishable by death.
The law was dubbed the “kill the gays” bill.
Activists worried a new bill would also
prohibit the “promotion” of homosexuality. Such laws have been
used elsewhere to silence the voices of LGBT rights activists.