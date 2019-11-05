The Golden Globes will honor Ellen DeGeneres with its Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television.

The award is given to those who have “made outstanding contributions to the television medium on or off the screen.”

According to The Wrap, DeGeneres is the second honoree to receive the award behind Carol Burnett, who was honored last year.

In its announcement, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association described DeGeneres as an “advocate and philanthropist” who uses her platform to help others by “spreading kindness and joy.”

DeGeneres' Hollywood career came to a halt after she came out gay in 1997 on the cover of Time magazine. Her announcement coincided with the coming out of the character she played on her ABC sitcom Ellen, the first openly lesbian character on network television. DeGeneres debuted her daytime talk show in 2003.

The 2020 Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, January 5.