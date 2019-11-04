Christian conservatives Mat Staver and Tony Perkins have cheered a Trump administration rule that will allow adoption agencies to refuse placement with LGBT couples.

The new Health and Human Services (HHS) rule undoes an Obama-era policy prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity among federal grantees, which include adoption agencies.

Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC) and a supporter of President Donald Trump's policies, called the change “tremendous news for children, birth moms, and adoptive families who want the opportunity to work with an agency that shares their values and core beliefs – without fear of government discrimination.”

“Under the proposed HHS rule, faith-based adoption providers will no longer have to choose between abandoning their faith or abandoning homeless children because the government disapproves of their views on marriage,” Perkins said.

“We commend President Trump for his courage to stand up for vulnerable children, adoptive families, and those who serve them,” he added.

Staver's Liberty Counsel defends business owners and others who are opposed to LGBT rights, such as bakers or florists who refuse to serve same-sex couples.

He called the rule a “great decision in favor of religious freedom and the well-being of children” and added that “faith-based agencies should not be punished for protecting” children waiting to be adopted.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has labeled Liberty Counsel and FRC as “hate groups” for their history of vilifying members of the LGBT community.