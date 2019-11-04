Police in Belgrade, the capital and largest city of Serbia, have arrested two men accused of beating another man because they thought he was gay.

The suspects hit Ilija Vucevic, 39, on the head after calling him gay in a restaurant, police said on Sunday.

According to the AP, Vucevic was carrying a pink dog transporter bag. He said that his attackers thought the bag made him look gay.

“Despite not being a homosexual, tonight I am proud to 'be' one of them,” Vucevic wrote in a Facebook post.

Vucevic said he lost three teeth in the attack.

Anti-LGBT rhetoric is high in Serbia.