Police in Belgrade, the capital and
largest city of Serbia, have arrested two men accused of beating
another man because they thought he was gay.
The suspects hit Ilija Vucevic, 39, on
the head after calling him gay in a restaurant, police said on
Sunday.
According to the AP, Vucevic was
carrying a pink dog transporter bag. He said that his attackers
thought the bag made him look gay.
“Despite not being a homosexual,
tonight I am proud to 'be' one of them,” Vucevic wrote in a
Facebook post.
Vucevic said he lost three teeth in the
attack.
Anti-LGBT rhetoric is high in Serbia.