A South Dakota prison inmate who has claimed anti-gay juror bias has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his planned execution.

Charles Rhines' execution is expected to take place on Monday.

Rhines is on death row in South Dakota for the 1992 murder of an employee in the course of a commercial burglary. Rhines stabbed the 22-year-old employee to death after he caught Rhines burglarizing a doughnut shop in Rapid City.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected Rhines' appeal.

On Friday, Rhines asked the Supreme Court to stay his execution. His lawyers argued that the stay should be granted because Rhines has not been granted access to experts to evaluate his claims of cognitive and psychiatric impairments and the jury pool that indicted him was biased, the AP reported.

Rhines, who is gay, has argued that some of the jurors in his case believed that he should not be sentenced to life in prison because as a gay man he would enjoy serving in a men's prison.

The jury sent a note to the judge asking whether, if sentenced to life without parole, Rhines would “be allowed to mix with the general inmate population,” be able to “brag about his crime to other inmates, especially new and/or young men,” enjoy “conjugal visits,” and whether he would “have a cellmate.”

Rhines argues that he was sentenced to death rather than life in prison because of his sexual orientation.