Out producer Greg Berlanti is developing a Green Lantern series for HBO Max.

Berlanti will also oversee an anthology series based on DC's Strange Adventures.

In a statement, Berlanti said that Green Lantern “promises to be our biggest DC show ever made.”

“Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television,” said Berlanti. “An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet.”

Berlanti is behind many DC Universe shows that revolve around the success of Arrow on The CW.

In the comic book Earth 2 released in 2012, Alan Scott (the Green Lantern) is revealed to be gay and proposes marriage to his boyfriend Sam. The comic book, however, is set in a parallel universe.

Ryan Reynolds starred as the Green Lantern in a 2011 live-action film based on a script by Berlanti. The movie fizzled at the box office and a planned sequel was shelved.