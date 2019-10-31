Lawrence VanDyke, who President Donald Trump nominated for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, became visibly emotional when asked by senators about his anti-LGBT record.

VanDyke is one of two Trump choices for open seats on the appeals court. The other nominee, Patrick J. Bumatay, is openly gay. The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed both candidates on Wednesday.

VanDyke's appearance before the committee came after the American Bar Association (ABA) concluded he was “not qualified” for the position based on his temperament and bias toward people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, questioned VanDyke about the ABA's conclusion that he harbors animus toward LGBT people.

“No, I did not say that,” an emotional VanDyke answered as tears welled up in his eyes. “I do not believe that.”

“It is a fundamental belief that all people are created in the image of God,” he said. “They should all be treated with dignity and respect, senator.”

“I would not have allowed myself to have been nominated for this position if I did not think I could [treat every person who came before me with respect and dignity], including members of the LGBT community and any other community that has been historically disadvantaged in this country,” VanDyke said.

In its letter, the ABA said that it determined VanDyke's qualifications for the bench on 60 interviews with lawyers, judges, and persons who worked with him.

“Some interviewees raised concerns about whether Mr. VanDyke would be fair to persons who are gay, lesbian, or otherwise part of the LGBTQ community,” the ABA said in its letter. “Mr. VanDyke would not say affirmatively that he would be fair to any litigant before him, notably members of the LGBTQ community.”

Other interviewees described VanDyke as “arrogant, lazy, an ideologue, and lack in knowledge of the day-to-day practice including procedural rules,” the letter states. “There was a theme that the nominee lacks humility, has an 'entitlement' temperament, does not have an open mind, and does not always have a commitment to being candid and truthful.”

VanDyke has a long record opposing LGBT rights, including an outspoken opposition to same-sex marriage and ties to legal firm Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the Washington Blade reported. The ADF represents clients opposed to LGBT rights such as bakers or florists who are opposed to serving same-sex couples.

While in college, VanDyke wrote in an op-ed that allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry would “hurt families, and consequentially children and society.”

VanDyke told Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, that his views on the subject have “definitely changed since 2004.”