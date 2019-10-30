A nurse in Cincinnati has been placed on administrative leave after she posted an expletive-laden post on Facebook attacking gay and transgender people.

The nurse's rant was sparked by Procter & Gamble's decision to make their Always menstrual products more inclusive by removing the female symbol.

ABC affiliate WCPO reported the nurse wrote that “this country has gone to complete shit” and “these fucking cock-sucking homos think they deserve everything.”

“Fuck 'Always.' This country has gone to complete shit. Women have periods, men don't. Why do certain applications ask for LEGAL SEX... you're either male or female,” the nurse wrote. “There's no fucking in between. Jesus people – get your heads on straight. Grab a mirror – it's easy. You either have a dick or you don't.”

Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelback, who is openly gay, has called for the nurse's employer, TriHealth, to fire her.

“Nurses should be able to treat anyone regardless of our differences, and having such extreme views and being able to put them out there publicly would make a lot of us apprehensive of wanting a nurse to treat us,” Seelbach said. “I would not feel comfortable going to TriHealth knowing that this woman could treat me as a nurse.”

TriHealth said in a statement that the nurse was suspended for “her own safety and for the safety of others.”

Tristan Vaught, a non-binary activist, told WCPO that “this is the reason why transgender people don't feel comfortable going to the doctor, and they don't feel comfortable accessing medical care.”

“In hospitals, you're not sure who you're going to get,” Vaught said.