A nurse in Cincinnati has been placed
on administrative leave after she posted an expletive-laden post on
Facebook attacking gay and transgender people.
The nurse's rant was sparked by Procter
& Gamble's decision to make their Always menstrual products more
inclusive by removing the female symbol.
ABC
affiliate WCPO reported the nurse wrote that “this country has
gone to complete shit” and “these fucking cock-sucking homos
think they deserve everything.”
“Fuck 'Always.' This country has gone
to complete shit. Women have periods, men don't. Why do certain
applications ask for LEGAL SEX... you're either male or female,”
the nurse wrote. “There's no fucking in between. Jesus people –
get your heads on straight. Grab a mirror – it's easy. You either
have a dick or you don't.”
Cincinnati City Councilman Chris
Seelback, who is openly gay, has called for the nurse's employer,
TriHealth, to fire her.
“Nurses should be able to treat
anyone regardless of our differences, and having such extreme views
and being able to put them out there publicly would make a lot of us
apprehensive of wanting a nurse to treat us,” Seelbach said. “I
would not feel comfortable going to TriHealth knowing that this woman
could treat me as a nurse.”
TriHealth said in a statement that the
nurse was suspended for “her own safety and for the safety of
others.”
Tristan Vaught, a non-binary activist,
told WCPO that “this is the reason why transgender people don't
feel comfortable going to the doctor, and they don't feel comfortable
accessing medical care.”
“In hospitals, you're not sure who
you're going to get,” Vaught said.