Singer Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef on Tuesday announced the birth of their fourth child, Renn Martin-Yosef.

The couple's announcement on Instagram included a picture of the men with Martin holding his newborn child.

“Renn Martin-Yosef, our baby boy is here [heart emoji],” Yosef wrote.

The couple welcomed Lucia Martin-Yosef in late December. They are also raising 11-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.

Martin announced they were pregnant in September while accepting the National Visibility Award at the 23rd HRC National Dinner.

From the podium, Martin thanked his husband and children, then said: “We are pregnant. We are waiting.”

“I love big families,” he added.