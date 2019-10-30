Singer Ricky Martin and husband Jwan
Yosef on Tuesday announced the birth of their fourth child, Renn
Martin-Yosef.
The couple's announcement on Instagram
included a picture of the men with Martin holding his newborn child.
“Renn Martin-Yosef, our baby boy is
here [heart emoji],” Yosef wrote.
The couple welcomed Lucia Martin-Yosef
in late December. They are also raising 11-year-old twin sons Matteo
and Valentino.
Martin announced they were pregnant in
September while accepting the National Visibility Award at the 23rd
HRC National Dinner.
From the podium, Martin thanked his
husband and children, then said: “We are pregnant. We are waiting.”
“I love big families,” he added.