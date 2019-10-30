Stand-up comic turned director Tig Notaro will co-direct a lesbian coming-of-age film with her wife Stephanie Allynne.

The couple first teamed up on Amazon's One Mississippi.

The unnamed project is inspired by the real-life story of Lauren Pomerantz, head writer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Deadline reported.

Deadline described the film as following two thirtysomething women who have been best friends their entire lives. Their friendship is tested when one of the women embarks on a personal journey.

“Nothing interests me more than a character whose self-determination, curiosity, and bravery is directed inward, igniting the possibility to awaken one's true authentic self,” Allynne said.

Filming is expected to begin in early 2020 in Los Angeles.

Notaro and Allynne are also behind the upcoming Netflix film First Ladies, in which Jennifer Aniston plays the president and Notaro her wife.

Notaro also had a guest role on CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery.