Stand-up comic turned director Tig
Notaro will co-direct a lesbian coming-of-age film with her wife
Stephanie Allynne.
The couple first teamed up on Amazon's
One Mississippi.
The unnamed project is inspired by the
real-life story of Lauren Pomerantz, head writer on The Ellen
DeGeneres Show, Deadline reported.
Deadline
described the film as following two thirtysomething women who have
been best friends their entire lives. Their friendship is tested when
one of the women embarks on a personal journey.
“Nothing interests me more than a
character whose self-determination, curiosity, and bravery is
directed inward, igniting the possibility to awaken one's true
authentic self,” Allynne said.
Filming is expected to begin in early
2020 in Los Angeles.
Notaro and Allynne are also behind the
upcoming Netflix film First Ladies, in which Jennifer Aniston
plays the president and Notaro her wife.
Notaro also had a guest role on CBS All
Access' Star Trek: Discovery.